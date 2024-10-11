PTM Jirga Draws Thousands, Calls for Pashtun Unity

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: The recent power show by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on October 11, 2024, drew thousands of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the former tribal areas of Pakistan. Despite recent bans on the movement by the Pakistani government, the event proceeded with notable fervor, highlighting PTM’s resilience in advocating for Pashtun rights. The gathering, held in the form of a grand Jirga, saw participants from various parts of Pakistan, as well as Afghan nationals. The participation of women, including mothers of victims from the Army Public School attack, underscored the emotional gravity of the occasion.

In a break from past practices, the typical anti-military slogans often associated with PTM were less frequent, although occasional echoes of older slogans could still be heard. The jirga’s purpose, according to PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, was to unite Pashtuns and strategize for the future. However, the specific decisions or announcements expected from the jirga remain unknown. The significance of the gathering goes beyond just the event, as it symbolizes a growing sense of unity among Pashtuns amidst political challenges. This time around, no flags of Afghanistan are being displayed.

Logistical issues were a challenge for some attendees, with the closure of Kohat Tunnel causing commute problems. On the ground, the provincial government’s involvement in providing tents and electricity helped accommodate the large crowd . Despite the hurdles, PTM successfully mobilized a vast number of supporters, further solidifying its presence as a major movement advocating for Pashtun rights and accountability .

The event was actively promoted on social media, with contributions from both Pakistani and Afghan users, showcasing a cross-border solidarity that continues to be a feature of PTM’s reach .