PTV attack case: ATC reserves verdict on PM Imran Khan’s acquittal petition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court has reserved its verdict over the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal petition in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the ATC will announce its verdict on December 5.

As the hearing underway, PM Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan stated that anti-terrorism charges cannot be applied to the speeches made by the prime minister and the violation of section 144.

The state’s prosecutor Chaudhry Shafqat, instead of opposing the acquittal plea supported the application.

Shafqat stated that he would have no objection, if the prime minister was acquitted in the case. He added that these cases were politically motivated and it will waste the time of the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict and said it will announce its decision on December 5.

Last year in September, PM Imran had directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal team to file acquittal pleas in cases registered against party leaders related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014.