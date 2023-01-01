PTVFlix to reconnect viewers with PTV’s golden era: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her delight at the launch #PTVFlix today which would connect the viewers with a national treasure including the golden era of the PTV.

In a tweet, she said the project was initiated in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV’s vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs.

The minister said that over the years, PTV has produced content that has become a national treasure.

“Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kangar, and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory”, she maintained.

PTV Flix has a rich library of current and old content that users can easily access, she said.

Marritum Aurangzeb said that this initiative will reconnect youth and seniors with the PTV content that has left an indelible impact on countless lives.

The PTV Flix application can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. (Tweet contains links)

She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the team of PTV for the successful launch of PTV Flix. She congratulated them for their hard work in making this idea a reality.

She said she was also grateful to Bushra Ansari, Javed Shaikh and Khalid Abbas Dar for their special participation in the inaugural ceremony.

Free flour distributed with transparency: Marriyum Aurangzeb: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded efforts of the government officials for ensuring transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor during the holy month of Ramazan. Taking to Twitter today, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitored execution of free flour scheme which was “historic”.

“Amid inflation, free flour was distributed among hundreds of thousands of poor people in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad during Ramazan with full honesty and transparency.

“The administrative officers and staff worked day and night to make the landmark scheme successful which is laudable,” she added. Her statement comes hours after PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged Rs20 billion in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s free flour scheme launched during Ramazan. Speaking at an event in Lahore, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned the incumbent government’s capability, saying that the political leadership’s failure was the reason behind current crisis. He maintained that incompetent leadership will only cause harm to the country instead of resolving the issues.

The PML-N leader also expressed concern over the ‘differences’ among national institutions. He also called upon politicians to sit together and resolve the disputes for the sake of the country’s progress.