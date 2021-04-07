PUBG MOBILE Pro League 2021 schedule revealed

Monitoring Desk

PUBG MOBILE has revealed its schedule for the 2021 PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) circuit, adding seven new regions and a $14m (£10.1m) prize pool — the highest in mobile esports to date.

The new regions include North America, Brazil, LATAM, CIS, Turkey, Arabia, and Western Europe. PUBG Mobile also teased a new ‘World Class’ tournament for this summer that would see the top teams from all regions go head-to-head.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League includes four Regional Championships: PMPL Southeast Asia Championship (PMPL SEA), PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, and PMPL EMEA Championship.

Similar to 2020, this year’s circuit will be split into two seasons, culminating in PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) at the end of 2021.

“With the introduction of seven new leagues to the PMPL in 2021, PUBG MOBILE cements its position as one of the most diverse and largest mobile esports programs in the world,” the company said in a release.

RELATED: PUBG MOBILE announces Brazilian female tournament Valkirias

PUBG MOBILE also announced a brand new World Class tournament which will see the best teams from around the world compete this summer. More details on the tournament will follow in the next couple of months.

Reno5 smartphone line has become the official smartphone partner for PUBG MOBILE Esports in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA) in 2021.

Esports Insider says: PUBG is ready to jump into a busy year of esports events, with PUBG MOBILE’s new regions being announced and the new ESL PUBG Masters beginning April 7th. The mobile game’s ban in India proved to be a major setback, but these new regions could help raise awareness and make up the difference in player hype.

Courtesy: Esports