Public belief and PTI leadership

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding matters pertaining to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and said that the government was making efforts to improve the power transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides reducing the line losses and preventing power theft. The Prime Minister took notice of complaints by the parliamentarians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the PESCO and noted that the government institutions were bound to facilitate the people and address their problems on priority. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the power outages and their monitoring system, measures to curb power theft, and shortage of manpower in PESCO. The Prime Minister was of the view that the merit and transparency in the recruitment process of the institutions were essential to achieve the desired results.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been the citadel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Party ruled the province over the last eight years, however, the party could not implement its manifesto, and the day-dreams it promised to the public mostly remained unsatisfied. Earlier the people of the province were of the view that due to the presence of opposing the government in the center, the PTI could not deliver in the KP in the first term, however, after the three-and-a-half-year rule in the center as well as in the province, the economic situation deteriorated significantly while unprecedented inflation pushed the masses toward poverty line.

The public displayed their anger during the first phase of local bodies elections and PTI suffered a severe setback during the poll. The Prime Minister lashed out at the party leadership in the province and Provincial leaders identified the public grudges in non-deliverance to the public because of provincial bureaucracy, financial and administrative issues. The Premier took charge of the party administration and annulled the party organizations across the country. The Public is dumbfounded on the renewed interest of the PTI leadership in provincial affairs, an attempt to regain public belief, however, the time would decide the success of these endeavors in the days to come.