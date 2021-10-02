Public, parties and politics

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) against the presidential ordinance fixing 60 days deadline for elected members to take oath. The petition was filed by the PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar through his lawyers against the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. During the hearing, the court declared the petition as non-maintainable and noted that the ordinance was aiming to set a principle for the elected representatives so that no seat in the house could remain vacant. The court observed that it didn’t want to use its extraordinary discretionary powers in political affairs. The bench hoped that the political parties would address such issues with mutual understanding to strengthen the Parliamentary system. According to the court, if the petitioner Political party wanted any constituency left without representation then it could oppose the ordinance in the house. According to adjudicators, dragging courts in political matters could weaken the democratic system and apparently not in the public interest of the country.

The honorable court has taken a middle way and opted not to intervene into the political rivalry between the government and opposition. In fact, both rivals’ government and opposition have been trying time and again to involve the court in political affairs which ultimately expose the judiciary to unwarranted political criticism. Usually, after obtaining a vote and having got elected, the Public representatives pay no attention to their voter’s desire but satisfy their own issues or party problems. However, it is the moral duty of public representatives to take oath, represent their constituencies in the assembly and work for the people of the area. If a lawmaker avoids taking oath of his seat, apparently, he defies his voters for the sake of his own interest. Over the last three decades, the people of the country have gained sufficiently political maturity and have high hopes from the political parties and their leadership. It is high time that the Political parties get rid of their party centered agendas and demonstrate an open, matured and national approach on issues relating to the public and national interests.