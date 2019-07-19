Public private partnership inevitable to improve defence industry: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said there is a need for enhanced public private partnership to make Pakistan defence industry into vibrant, self-reliant and self-sustained entity.

He was addressing a two-day National Seminar on “Defence Production-Security through Self Reliance” held in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The COAS said that apart from public sector and defence production organizations, a fully integrated private sector in our defence industry is much wanting.

There is a need to amplify indigenization through fully integrated Public and Private Organizations in Defence production for meaningful progression in defence of the country.

Based on discussion and suggestions discussed during the two days long sessions, seminar concluded with policy level recommendations for the government.

Major recommendations included establishment of Task Force under Prime Minister for road-map to facilitating indigenous defence production, establishing raw material industry, incorporating private sector for raw material base so as to optimally utilize public sector capacity for indigenous defence production.

It was proposed that the surplus defence potential may be exported. The “Digital Parks” should be established to tap software industry potential and research and development may be promoted in the universities.

Representatives from public sector discussed and suggested way forward for public private partnership in defence production. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain shared their views and suggestions for development of Pakistan Defence Industry into a prolific entity.

Representatives from private sectors shared roadmap for enhancing public- private partnership in defence production.

Mr Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment of Pakistan enlightened the participants on importance of independent Defence Industry for National Security.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked participants for giving time to an important issue concerning national security.