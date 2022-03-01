Public relief and national politics

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a rare and huge relief package for the public during his address to the nation on Monday. According to details, the Premier took this big initiative to protect the masses from the impact of global inflationary trends, which includes Rs 10 per liter reduction in petroleum prices, Rs 5 per unit cut in electricity tariff, and some other measures including an increase in the cash assistance from Rs. 12,000 to 14,000 per family being provided to eight million low-income households under the government’s Ehsaas Programme across the country. The Prime Minister also assured the public to maintain the prices of petrol and diesel as well as electricity tariff till the next budget. He also announced an internship program for the unemployed youth, under which undergraduate degree holders will be offered Rs 30,000 per month through a transparent and merit-based system. According to the Prime Minister, Rs 38 billion would be allocated for the distribution of 2.6 million educational scholarships to talented youths. He also announced various incentives for the promotion of the IT sector including a 100 % waiver on repatriation of the capital and tax exemption on the investment for five years. The Prime Minister further said that the government would spend Rs 460 billion for the provision of interest-free loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to start businesses, low-income groups to construct their own houses, and farmers.

The PTI government has taken a surprising U-turn despite the worsening global economic situation and massive price hikes due to the Ukrainian conflict. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced an ambitious relief package for the public ahead of the annual budget 2022-2023. Although the global trend is evident from the fact that the prices of oil had touched $ 100 per barrel, similarly, the prices of wheat and other commodities were also affected significantly during the past weeks. The recent extension of the Extended Financial Facility (EFF) program of the IMF was another reason for a massive price hike by the government through the passage of the mini bill from the parliament just a month ago. The government financial team and Ministers were determined that these measures were unavoidable for the revival of the IMF’s dependent economy while the public, media, and opposition parties were crying out against the government plan. Suddenly, the political landscape changed when the government allies, the king’s party, and MQM-P hinted at considering their support for the government in the wake of a forthcoming motion of no-confidence by the opposition in the parliament.

Apparently, the government has abandoned all its economic philosophies and IMF’s mechanics to secure its rule in the country in the face of political pressure from the allies and the opposition. The public wonders whether the government’s previous strategy was public-friendly, or whether the latest move is in support of the national economy. Since the masses are indecisive to pay appreciation to the government or the opposition for this so-called relief.