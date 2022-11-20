Public relief top priority, problems of people should be resolved: Punjab CM

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the problems of the people should be resolved in any case and providing relief to public is their top priority.

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Ahmad Khan called on the Punjab CM on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zubair Ahmad Khan presented a report, on which Pervaiz Elahi emphasized on necessary steps for immediate redressal of public grievances.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab said that the problems of the people should be resolved in any case and it is their top priority to resolve the problems of the people of Rawalpindi.

The ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi will be completed. “We have been serving the people and will continue to do so,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr. Elahi also condoled the death of Zubair Ahmad Khan’s sister-in-law and recited Fatiha and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased.

Chief Secretary (CS) Abdullah Khan Sumbal was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of the Mother and Child Health Center at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore, Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi has said that Shehbaz Sharif has been exposed completely.

The Chief Minister said that Child Care Hospital has just been inaugurated. It is a hospital with 550 beds. “Jinnah Hospital emergency will be built with 400 beds. We are also building a 400-bed hospital

near the IT Tower in Lahore. Ehsaas program is also running. We will increase the scope of health card.

“Earlier, there were plays in Punjab, not work. Shehbaz Sharif got exposed; he doesn’t know how to work. The leaders of PML-N are like a wasted crop. Whoever the army chief comes will work together. It will be known soon what Imran Khan has achieved. We will provide complete security to the long march of Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he concluded.

