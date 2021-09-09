Public representative, police and politics

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) was informed that five seats of MBBS and two BDS each have been reserved for frontier regions (FR). The committee was briefed over the distribution policy of Medical Seats in public sector Medical Colleges in detail. According to reports, the NA body showed its resentment over the Agriculture Department, KP for not consulting parliamentarians regarding development schemes in their respective constituencies. The committee pointed out that the Rs. 54 Billion has been allocated to the newly merged areas by the Federal Government. The parliamentarians lashed out at the heads of the Departments for taking on board the MPAs of the concerned Districts and did not consult the MNAs regarding development schemes in their constituencies. DPO, District Khyber briefed the committee over the training and duties of Khasadar and Levies in the district. The committee showed its great concern on lack of coordination between Police and Public representatives. The Committee advised DPO to ensure respect for public representatives. It is said that the committee planned to convene a meeting at the Provincial HeadQuarter Peshawar, for briefing about the development schemes and other related activities in Erstwhile FATA.

The parliamentarians are the public representatives and elected by the masses to represent them at national level. Parliamentary democracies like Pakistan, invested with them the responsibilities of formulating legislations regarding public problems, national and international policies of the country, whereas our MNAs and MPAs perceive that after appointing member assemblies all the public and government machinery must oblige them while performing their duties. Which is totally unjust, unethical, and political interference in the local administrative affairs. As per SOPs, if parliamentarians have any genuine reservation regarding local administration, they must call the Provincial higher authorities such as IG Police, Chief Secretary etc. to sort out the issue, however calling junior executive like DPO or DCO is only for the sack of political victimization of the government officials and fulfillment of personal objectives of the MNA/MPA. In fact, this type of assertion of the parliamentarians is not justifiable under any national, international, or civilized law in the whole world except in banana republic.