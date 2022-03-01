Public representatives and financial planning

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence has recommended the approval of all the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23 and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Defence Ministry in the better interest of the country. During the meeting, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence apprised the committee about 23 PSDP Projects amounting to Rs 35.9 billion, whereas the Ministry’s proposed demand was Rs 10.859 billion. According to reports, the committee dropped several important pieces of legislation due to the non-attendance of the Ministry of Finance as well as the mover of certain proposed legislation.

Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) is an important policy instrument aimed at achieving sustainable economic growth and socio-economic development of the masses through government-funded projects. During recent years, the government has given a particular focus on health and communication sectors due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and massive requirements of regional and provincial connectivity. The government of Pakistan funds certain development projects relating to public welfare and capacity building of public sector organizations including educational institutions, hospitals, and social welfare projects of the LEAs.

According to reports, the Karachi Transformation Plan, Accelerated Development Plan for Southern Balochistan, and Socio-Economic development project of Gilgit Baltistan are some important projects being undertaken under the PSDP initiative. This initiative has become an important part of overall national development and community building in the country. However, the lack of interest of lawmakers as well as the higher echelons sitting in the Ministry of Finance in legislation relating to the provision of essential services and uplifting of public life is highly regrettable. The standing committees of both houses are the dedicated forum for legislation and monitoring of sensitive affairs relating to national defense, interior, finance, and provincial affairs. Therefore, the public hopes that their representatives will not only legislate in the better interest of the nation but also ensure the judicial use of national resources through strict supervision and accountability of public sector organizations.