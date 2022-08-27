Public requested to join hands for victim assistance

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scout Association (PBSA) Sardar Waqar Shahzad appealed public at large to provide assistance and with people of Pakistan and Swat, during recent flood and also appeal all national and international aid organizations (Govt and Private), Military and civilian, and NGOs to come forward for the help of victims.

Moreover, he requested everyone who can give food, tents, blankets, cloths, medicine, transport to whomever effected they can reach too. I would like to appeal to the youth and direct Pakistan Boys Scouts to volunteer and offer a helping hand, in establishing camps, giving first aid, distribution and transporting material and help to keep the national morale up, keeping their own safety paramount.

If anyone who can’t do any of above is requested to join us to pray Allah for safety of all.

In long term we need to prepare, implement and maintain flood mitigation and recovery plans, on national and district levels.

Our flood forecast, detection, notification systems need to be improved and integrated with weather forecast systems to respond at earliest during such national level emergencies.

We need to make more resilient infrastructure and develop building codes to avoid catastrophes in future.

We need to learn from disasters and accidents, and take steps to avoid same in future.

The nation is requested to pray to Allah, never lose hope, and try to move to safe locations at earliest.