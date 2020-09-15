Public Session of Biennial review under United States-Singapore Memorandum of Intent on Environmental Cooperation

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Governments of the United States and the Republic of Singapore will hold a biennial review under the Memorandum of Intent (MOI) between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on Cooperation in Environmental Matters on September 15, 2020. The meeting’s virtual public session will be held on September 15, 2020, at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

The U.S. Department of State invites interested organizations, the press, and members of the public to attend the virtual public session and submit written comments or suggestions in advance regarding the implementation of the 2018-2019 Plan of Action, the approval at the meeting of the 2020-2021 Plan of Action, and other relevant topics. Information about this public session can be found at: U.S.-Singapore Biennial Review Federal Register Notice.

This public session allows members of the public to engage with government officials on the status of cooperative environmental activities. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary John Thompson from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and Second Deputy Secretary Eugene Leong from the Singapore Ministry of Sustainability and Environment will deliver opening remarks.