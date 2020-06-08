Public transport resumed in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Public transport in Balochistan has been reopened after a lengthy closure due to coronavirus outbreak, on Monday.

Government of Balochistan on Sunday had formally announced the resumption of public transportation in the province.

It has been observed that passengers and the transporters are violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to counter coronavirus outbreak.

No social distancing neither scanning of the passengers is being done.

Inter provincial and inter-district transport has been allowed to commute under strict adherence of government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification released on Sunday, binds coaches being used for transportation to ensure that each passenger seated inside the vehicle has the seat adjacent to them, empty.

The notification also stated that presence of hand sanitizers must be ensured inside buses and coaches and all passengers must be check for fever before boarding.

Anyone found with a fever or without a face mask will not be allowed to travel.

The notification also entails that if SOPs are not followed, the transportation may again face a suspension for an extended period of time.