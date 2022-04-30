Public welfare priority of new govt: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE (PPI): Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that welfare of people is a priority of the government and every effort will be made to serve masses of the province.

The government along-with its allies, will take the province forward towards real progress and uplift of the province, he added.

Talking to the media after oath-taking ceremony, Hamza Shehbaz said that the people of the province had suffered for one month as they were deprived of chief executive.

The Punjab governor violated Lahore High Court’s instructions whereas Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi committed sheer violations of the law and the Constitution in the formation of new government.

He said that the largest province of the country had been passing through constitutional crisis for about last one month.

The chief minister said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had to intervene to protect and uphold the law and the constitution.

He said it was very unfortunate that the personalities were given preference before the Constitution of the country and added that it was a humiliation of the people of the province.

He thanked Almighty Allah for being elected chief minister of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz said he was a worker of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were his leaders.

Related