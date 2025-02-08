Public works minister, Chinese envoy discuss Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor project

KABUL (Ariana News): Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Public Works Mohammad Esa Sani has discussed progress on the Wakhan Corridor in the far north of the country with China’s ambassador to Kabul Zhao Xing.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Sani thanked Zhao for China’s cooperation with Afghanistan and said Kabul and Beijing shared long-standing economic, social and political relations.

He also said efforts should be made to further strengthen ties in different areas.

The ministry said initial surveys for the Wakhan Corridor project have been completed and that work on the design phase is underway.

The two officials also discussed the Trans-Afghan railway line that is expected to start from the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, and run through major cities in Afghanistan to Hyderabad, Pakistan.

They also stressed the need to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as implementing reconstruction projects.

Once complete, the Wakhan Corridor will stretch eastward, connecting Afghanistan to Xinjiang in China.