Publisher files case against CJ and Tote & Carry



F.P Report



Arlington,Virginia: Publisher of The Frontier Post LLC in US and Director of The Frontier Post in Pakistan, Muhammad Jalil Afridi has filed a civil case against Mr Mayuresh Kashetramade, CEO of Commission Junction and Tony Rey, CEO of baggage brand Tote & Carry. Arlington District Court has fixed May 10 for the date of hearing.



According to Jalil, both the companies owe him thousand of dollars in shape of commission which he earned after selling products of Tote & Carry. He further claimed that CJ closed his account without any proof of wrong doing and later denied the payments as well. Jalil further said that this is not the first time that CJ closed his account but it is the second time that CJ did such a thing and this is the second time that he is taking them to court.



According to Jalil Afridi, CJ which is subsidy of Publicis Advertising only treats advertisers with respect and fairness but publishers are treated with extreme disgrace and humiliation. “Imagine talking to a support team member of CJ who refuses to even tell you their name” Jalil Afridi opined.