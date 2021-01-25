Pulwama drama exposed before world: Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that with Pulwama drama exposed before the whole world, and Indian Hindutva regime due to its wrong policies had destroyed the country’s secular image.

As the minorities in India especially Muslims were feeling unsecured, India continued to commit grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi who met him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the continued grave human rights violations in IIOJK and other matters of mutual interest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they through a dossier had presented before the world solid proofs of Indian backing of terrorists in Pakistan.

He said that voice was being raised against the ongoing atrocities in IIJOK at important world fora including the European and British Parliaments.

He added that the new US Administration was also being kept informed about the situation.

Kashmir Committee, Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi about raising the effective voice against the continued grave human rights violations in IIOJK, atrocities against the unarmed eight million Kashmiris and exposing the Indian aggression.