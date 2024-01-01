Punishing criminals without court order forbidden

SAR-E-POL (TOLOnews): Mohammad Yaqoob Abdul Rahman Aka, the Governor of Sar-e-Pol, stated that without a court decision, no one has the right to punish criminals.

In a security meeting in the Balkhab district of this province, he added that in the current system, any form of corruption is prohibited, and criminals will be dealt with according to Islamic Sharia.

Abdul Rahman Aka also called on the security forces to make more efforts to ensure security and urged the people of this district to cooperate with the security forces.

Regarding this matter, the Governor of Sar-e-Pol said: “People should not be blindfolded as before, nor should innocent people be beaten until the court has decided. Once the court has decided, the guilty will bear their punishment.”

The security officials of the Balkhab district, while assuring the provision of security in this district, stated that due to their continuous efforts, the gap between the government and the people has been eliminated.

Azizullah, the chief of staff of the second battalion, said: “Our patrols and checkpoints operate around the clock in coordination with other security agencies. We are at the service of the people, God willing.”

Khan Nazar, acting head of the seventh battalion, said: “I assure you that we are always ready, and whatever needs to be done will be done with unity and agreement, God willing.”

Previously, high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate had also called for good behavior towards the people and the elimination of the gap between the interim government and the citizens of the country.