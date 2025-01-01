Punjab approves Bullet Train: Lahore to Rawalpindi in just 2 hours

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mayam Nawaz approved the “Bullet Train” project from Lahore to Rawalpindi, which will cover the distance between the two cities in two hours or two and a half hours.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presided over the first meeting in Rawalpindi to review the “Bullet Train” project, which was also attended by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting constituted a special working group comprising Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Shahid Tarar, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb will submit the proposals of the working group to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz next week.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan attended the meeting via video link, and Secretary of Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch and Secretary of Planning and Development Asif Tufail also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Maryam Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will fulfil another promise by starting this “bullet train.”

She said that people will be provided state-of-the-art travel facilities through “Bullet Train”.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the Chief Minister wanted to provide cheap, fast, and comfortable travel facilities to the people.