Punjab Assembly budget slashed by Rs310 mln amid coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Annual budget of Punjab Assembly Secretariat has been slashed by Rs310 million due to economic situation amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to details, Finance committee has unanimously approved budget of Rs2,63,99,57,000 for Punjab Assembly Secretariat for financial year 2020-21.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired meeting of finance committee. Secretary of the assembly presented reviewed expenses of the assembly.

Provincial finance minister and Finance Secretary lauded Speaker’s decision to slash budget of the assembly.

On this occasion, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked assembly members and staff for donating Rs30 million in Chief Minister’s Corona Fund.