Punjab Assembly passes bill to increase MPAs’ salaries to Rs400,000

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The salary of Punjab Assembly members has been increased from Rs76,000 to Rs400,000. After the bill’s approval, the salaries of provincial ministers will rise from Rs100,000 to Rs960,000.

Following the approval, the Speaker’s salary will increase from Rs125,000 to Rs950,000.

The deputy speaker’s salary has been raised from Rs120,000 to Rs775,000, while the salary of parliamentary secretaries will increase from Rs83,000 to Rs451,000.

Additionally, after the bill’s approval, the salary of special assistants will rise from Rs100,000 to Rs665,000, and the salary of advisers will also increase from Rs100,000 to Rs665,000.