Punjab Assembly passes no-trust resolution against Deputy Speaker Mazari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs), belonging to the ruling alliance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), submitted a no-trust resolution against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the provincial assembly on Thursday.

PTI’s Raja Basharat submitted the resolution to the assembly’s secretariat on behalf of MPAs of the alliance, which was passed by a majority vote.

Mazari had refused to count 10 PML-Q MPAs’ votes in the election for the Punjab chief minister held a few days ago on the pretext that he had ‘just received’ a letter from the PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat in which he had directed his party MPAs not to vote for PTI and PML-Q’s joint candidate and his cousin Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The deputy speaker’s ruling resulted in the defeat of Chaudhry Pervaiz at the hands of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz, and it was only after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict day before yesterday (Tuesday, July 26, 2022) that the situation was reversed and Chaudhry Pervaiz was declared duly elected chief executive of the province.

PA to elect its new speaker tomorrow:

The Punjab Assembly (PA) will elect its new speaker at 4:00 PM tomorrow (Friday, July 29, 2022) through a secret ballot.

PTI’s Raja Basharat submitted the resolution for the election of new PA speaker.

The candidates will be able to file their nomination papers by 5:00 PM today.