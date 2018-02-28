Punjab Assembly passes resolution against NAB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday and termed the bureau recent actions a violation of basic human rights.

Provincial Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah presented the resolution which was passed with a majority and criticized the NAB actions.

The resolution also demands for ending the ‘plea-bargain’ clause in the NAB Ordinance which allows accused persons to accept their crime and return some of the looted money and run away from punishment.

However, the opposition members in the Punjab assembly protested against the resolution.

Last week, NAB detained a senior provincial bureaucrat and former head of the Lahore Development Authority in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

The move had resulted in a severe backlash from members of the Punjab bureaucracy, especially those belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service.

