Punjab Assembly passes resolution to pay tribute to armed forces

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces in defending the nation.

The resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, recognised the contributions of military personnel in safeguarding both the territorial and ideological borders of Pakistan.

In the text, the assembly lauded the valour of Pakistan’s soldiers, who raised the nation’s morale.

The resolution cited the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting that it is the resilience and determination of the forces that underpin Pakistan’s defence, not merely their arms.

The resolution praised the army’s unwavering support during crisis, noting that the armed forces have consistently met the nation’s expectations, standing alongside civilians in challenging times.

It further honoured the martyrs and veterans, describing the armed forces as the “crown jewel” of the nation, committed to sacrificing their lives for the country.

The resolution underscored the role of the forces in defending Pakistan’s land, sea, and air, as well as its ideological boundaries.

It acknowledged the army’s critical role in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, and curbing smuggling in the country.