Punjab Assembly to meet on Saturday today to elect new Leader of the House

LAHORE (APP): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on Saturday, April 2 at 11a.m.

The session has been convened to elect the new Leader of the House under the powers, conferred on the Governor Punjab under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Punjab Assembly will elect the new chief minister under Article 130 of the Constitution. The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Buzdar tendered his resignation.

According to the gazette notification by the PA secretariat on Wednesday, it will be the 40th session of the 17th Assembly. The session is expected to be chaired by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

