Punjab, Balochistan enforce Section 144

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a bid to uphold law and order, the Punjab government on Friday enforced Section 144 across the province, banning all forms of public gatherings, rallies, and demonstrations.

According to a statement posted on the social media platform ‘X’ by the Punjab Home Department, the restrictions will remain in place on Saturday, February 8, prohibiting all political protests, processions, sit-ins, and similar activities.

The Home Department cited security concerns as the primary reason for the move, stating that public gatherings could serve as soft targets for terrorists. It warned that miscreants might exploit mass protests to further their anti-state agendas.

The decision to impose Section 144 was taken on the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee, the department added.

The Punjab government’s decision comes at a time when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced programmes to observe a nationwide protest on February 8.

The Balochistan government, on the other hand, too imposed Section 144 across the province banning all types of rallies etc. The provincial home department issued the notification.