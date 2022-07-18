Punjab by-polls and future of democracy

According to the unofficial results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through its Result Management System (RMS), the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has grabbed a landslide victory in the election and got 15 seats out of a total of 20, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) fetched 4 seats, while an independent candidate secured victory in one constituency.

As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart. According to her, the PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses. Maryum was of the view that winning and losing was part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them. While PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded a fresh election after his party gained an impressive win in Punjab by-polls.

After a weeks-long political instability, chaos, and a legal ruckus in the Country’s largest province, a peaceful election was an amazing experience for the public. While the sportsman spirit and diligence demonstrated by the leadership and contesting candidates of the losing PML-N was also life hoping and wonderful event in the democratic history of the country. In fact, naming, blaming, and accusing institutions and adversaries for their own shortcomings and failures had become a tradition in the politics of the country. Such behavior not only led to political instability but promoted a trend of personal enmity between the political parties, politicians as well as workers which surely damaged a healthy and constructive political process and hurt the very essence of democracy. There is a dire need that Political Parties to adapt themselves to the real soul of political nurseries for politicians and play the role of peace broker and force multiplier for the country instead of playing the role of a hate promoter and instability dispenser in the society.

Presently, the winning PTI should bring forward this legacy of fair play, peaceful coexistence, and political maturity in the larger interest of the country after it once again came to power in the province. Apparently, the outcome of the recent by-election in Punjab is likely to dispel further instability in the country if the PTI’s provincial governments in the KP and Punjab do not cooperate with the center or PTI uses this leverage as a tool for pushing the country for an early general election.

In fact, here is a test of the political wisdom of the leadership of both sides, the PTI and allies and the coalition government, that how they move forward in the new political matrix. Both sides must use this opportunity for initiation of a national dialogue to introduce consensus electoral reforms, to conclude a broad-based charter of democracy to set a political discipline and promote a culture of politics for the country instead of self-preservation and party politics.

Over the decades, Pakistan couldn’t achieve the destiny of stable and mature democracy, as the entire political life is full of instability, chaos, and agitation of parties against each other’s government, hence a rare government could complete its full term in office. The nation has delivered its verdict and the time will illustrate the political philosophy of Pakistani leaders.