Punjab can change the political landscape: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the by-elections is Punjab can change the landscape of the politics.

In his latest Tweet, the former federal minister said that the government was only ending their cases.

Rasheed said that the inflation in the country has soared to 34 percent, adding that the poor doesn’t want lectures but food.

The AML chief said that the prices of gas and electricity will increase further, adding that by withdrawing security, the government has proved its mental inferiority.