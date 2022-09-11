Punjab CM announces relief package for flood affectees

LAHORE (NNI): Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi on Sunday announced an Rs1 million grant for flood victims whose homes have been damaged in the southern parts of the province.

He was speaking at a combined event, the oath-taking ceremony of Lahore Press Club office-bearers, and the distribution of possession letters of F- Block in the Journalist Colony on Sunday. Parvez Elahi said that Sania Nishtar will be overseeing the distribution of relief goods and funds in the province. “I have talked to Sania Nishtar and she approved giving homes to affectees on a 40 percent relief.”

He further shared that other than grant for construction of homes, the flood affectees who have lost their livestock will be given Rs75000 for each animal. “The farmers will also be given solar pumps.”

Speaking on political matters, he announced that the government was planning a legislation that will halt way for any conspiracy to overthrow

a government. Sharing his achievements during the incumbent tenure, the chief minister said that he had devolved the Rescue 1122 service to small districts while medicines will be provided free of cost in emergencies of all hospitals. At least 187 people, including 39 children, have lost their lives in flash floods trigged by heavy rains in Punjab, quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). According to details, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report containing the details of the damage caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in Punjab. The PDMA, in its report, stated that the recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods have killed almost 187 people – including 39 children and 42 women – and injured over 2,023 others in Punjab.

The report further highlighted that almost 46,320 homes were either partially or completely damaged in the relentless downpours across the province. Rains and floods also caused death to over two lakh large animals. Over 15,592 people were living in the relief camps established by the provincial government.

The PDMA Punjab said the authority in concert with other government organisations is carrying out relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.

A large number of journalists of Lahore Press Club (LPC) attended the ceremony to witness the realization of their long-awaited dream. On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of LPC.

President Azam Ch, Senior Vice President Salman Qureshi, Vice President Nasira Atique, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Joint Secretary Salik Nawaz Treasurer Sheraz Hasnant and, members of the governing body took the oath.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that he would continue efforts for the welfare of journalists, and also announced that the surgical operations would be free for members of LPC in the province.

Elahi said that all the medicines have been made free in the emergency of public health facilities of the province. The Rescue 1122 service has also been improved, he added. He said that efforts are being made to rehabilitate the flood victims. He further said that his government is aiming to make laws for the welfare of journalists that will not be changed by any government.

The Punjab Chief Minister also said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Imran Khan will give comfort to everyone.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi distributed possession letters of F Block among the family members of deceased journalists.

