Punjab CM calls on PM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of the bumper wheat crop to the farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who called on him here. During the meeting, the Punjab caretaker CM briefed the PM about the procurement of wheat production in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat crop production in the province. Overall law and order situation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

Shehbaz reached UK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London to take part in coronation ceremony of King Charles III. He was received by Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-Macleod at airport.

“The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades,” the prime minister in connection with his visit to the Kingdom tweeted on Wednesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said the British monarch and the royal family had been great friends of Pakistan. He said he would also attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.