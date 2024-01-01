Punjab CM declares PTI as terrorist party

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a terrorist party as it attacks the country every time.

Talking to the media, the Punjab Chief Minister said that PTI was never a political party.

CM Maryam Nawaz also labeled PTI as a “terrorist group,”.

In a statement to the media, the CM declared that what she had long been warning about is now clear. The PTI has never been and can never be a political party, the CM stressed.

Maryam urged the state to treat PTI the same way it deals with terrorists. She warned that any delay in doing so could have alarming results. “Their sole objective under the guise of a political party is to set the country on fire and so they do not deserve any leniency,” she asserted.

She also accused PTI of engaging militants trained on the front lines to attack both the police and state institutions.

Referring to a recent incident in Lahore, the Punjab CM disclosed that a police constable named Bilal was seriously injured by stone pelting from PTI-affiliated lawyers.

“Can any political party behave in this manner, she commented.