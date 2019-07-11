Punjab CM directs to make early warning system more effective

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar on Thursday directed to make early warning system more effective to deal with the threat of hill-torrents and other natural calamities.

Presiding over a meeting at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office, CM Buzdar said that the scope of PDMA will be extended to districts in phases.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister assured that allowances and other resources will be provided to the PDMA staff. Introduction of drain water harvesting technology was also reviewed for the drainage of rainwater and the proposal of implementing groundwater recharging system in urban areas was discussed as well, read the statement.

He also inspected various sections of the PDMA control room. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood and DG PDMA Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the Chief Minister about the role played by the PDMA.

Last year in December, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had urged to devise long-term policies to counter natural disasters.

Speaking at the National Conference on Climate Change at Bahria University in Islamabad, she had said all academic institutions of Pakistan must join hands to make Pakistan a progressive country.