Punjab CM, French envoy discusses bilateral ties

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan and France have a rich history of friendship and cooperation.

She expressed these views in a meeting with French Ambassador Mr Nicolas Galey and Economic Consul Mr Laurent Chopiton. Possible avenues of mutual cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

Mr Nicholas Gayle appreciated public welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab. He said,”We want to work together for the development and stability of Pakistan.”

It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation on measures to combat climate change and environmental protection. Mr Gayle said,”Collaboration is essential in addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

CM orders ensuring ban on smoking at public places: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the ‘World No Tobacco Day’, directed the departments and authorities concerned on Friday to ensure implementation of the ban on smoking at public places strictly.

She said the use of tobacco could be fatal for human health. The chief minister noted with concern that “more than 250,000 deaths are caused due to smoking every year in Pakistan. It is really a matter of grave concern.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people. Parents should be vigilant to preventing their children from adopting the habit of smoking.”