Punjab CM inaugurates Police Khidmat Centre in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Police Khidmat Centre at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, he announced the government would set up similar centres in all districts of the province and extend its scope to tehsil level in the future.

The chief minister said that under the National Action Plan, the Punjab Police is fully committed to uprooting terrorism.

He said that the bereaved families of martyrs of the police have been paid compensation as promised by the government.

The chief minister said that six million people have taken benefit from these Khidmat Centres so far. He said that a quota for the police personnel has been reserved in the PM Housing Scheme.

He also visited a mobile Khidmat centre and reviewed facilities being provided in it.

The mobile Khidmat centre will provide various services, including issuance of driving licences, character certificate, police verification, copy of an FIR and registration of tenants, to the citizens.