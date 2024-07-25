Punjab CM Maryam approves Agricultural Tubewell Solarization Project

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Great news for farmers as Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Agricultural Tubewell Solarization Project with an object to free farmers from heavy electricity bills and diesel costs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting, held in connection with the agriculture reforms.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed that farmers owning 25 acres of land will be eligible for Agricultural Tubewell Solarization Project.

Farmers will have to pay only 33 percent for solarization project.

Government to pay 67 percent of agricultural tubewell solar development project.

In the first phase, 7000 tubewells will be transferred to solar energy.

Another 10,000 tubewells will be transferred to solar energy in the second phase with the cooperation of the federal government.

It was briefed that running a tubewell with diesel costs Rs3,000 per acre while electricity costs Rs1,500 whereas irrigation of one acre with solar energy will cost only Rs50.

In the meeting, instructions were given to prepare a special package for vegetable farmers.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered to develop sustainable supply management system of tomato, onion and other essential vegetables.

Maryam Nawaz said government will solve the problem of expensive electricity of farmers and will provide solar panels.

Getting rid of diesel and expensive electricity will reduce the cost of the crop, Maryam Nawaz said.

She said if the farmer is prosperous, then Punjab will be prosperous.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture and other officials attended the meeting.