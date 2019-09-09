Punjab CM performs annual ghusal of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday performed the 976th annual ghusal of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) here on Monday.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

The chief minister performed the ghusal of the Mazar with rose water and laid a floral wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint.

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Auquaf Secretary Zulfiqar Ghuman, Religious Affairs Committee Chairman Nazir Ahmad Chohan and others were present on the occasion.