Punjab confirms 129 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab on Monday reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 with no death by the disease in last 24 hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement today said that the province have 1689 active cases of coronavirus. He said Punjab have overall 99,941 cases of novel coronavirus, while 96,012 patients have recovered to health.

“Total deaths by COVID-19 in Punjab has been 2,240 as no death reported by the virus in last 24 hours,” the chief minister said.

The health authorities in the province conducted 9,325 tests in the period and detected 129 positive cases of novel coronavirus, he said.

Overall 12,97,255 coronavirus diagnosis tests have been conducted in the province, so far, Chief Minister Buzdar said.

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives during the past 24 hours in the country, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,517.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 29,565 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, out of which 644 were declared positive. The number of infections across the country has reached 315,260 with addition of the new cases.

Thus far, 299,836 patients have recuperated from the disease. There are 8,907 active Covid-19 cases in the country. More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted while 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,828.