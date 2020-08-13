Punjab confirms 150 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in a single day

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab reported 150 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 94,865 and fatalities to 2,179.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department said as many as 794,558 samples have been tested for coronavirus across the province, out of which 94,865 turned out to be positive.

Of the total 150 cases, Lahore reported 47 new coronavirus cases.

A total of 86,389 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, according to the primary and secondary health department.

As many as 753 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 286,674.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ten people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,139.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,475 as 264,060 patients have recuperated.

As many as 19,221 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million.