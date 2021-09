F.P. Report

LAHORE: The provincial government has decided to close schools again from Monday for six days due to the worsening situation of coronavirus, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Twitter Friday.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions,” the minister tweeted.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions. Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 3, 2021

Murad Raas urged everyone to adhere to COVID-19 SOP. “Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families.”