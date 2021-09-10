Punjab decides to keep educational institutions closed until September 15

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to keep the educational institutions closed until September 15 (Wednesday).

Earlier the educational institutions were closed until September 11 but the closure has been extended by another four days.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed until Wednesday September 15th, 2021. Stay home and stay safe. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 10, 2021

In a tweet uploaded on Friday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced that all public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed until Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

The minister urged the public to stay home and stay safe.

A day earlier, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to keep the educational institutes shut for another week. The NCOC has decided to extend the closure of the schools in the most affected 27 districts for another week.

Earlier, the NCOC has ordered the closure of educational institutes in 27 districts of the country from September 4 to September 11.

However, the Punjab government ordered the closure of the schools in the whole province from September 6 to September 11.

A decision by the Punjab government in extending the holidays to the whole province for another week is yet to be taken.

On August 29, the NCOC has increased the list of the most affected districts in the country from 13 to 27.

The new decision has been taken in wake of increasing numbers of coronavirus cases and load on the health system as most of the health units in the country have reached near capacity.