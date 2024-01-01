Punjab Defamation Act 2024 challenged in Lahore High Court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Defamation Act 2024 has been challenged in the Lahore High Court hours after it was signed by Acting Punjab Governor Malik Ahmed Khan.

The petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court by journalist Jafar Ahmed Yar and Raja Riaz through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar. In the petition, the Punjab chief minister and governor through principal secretary and Punjab government have been made parties.

The petitioner has taken the stance that the defamation law violates the constitution and law. In the presence of the defamation ordinance and the defamation act, a new law cannot be made.

The petitioner said the government did not make consultations with the journalists while enacting the new law. He said the defamation law was brought in haste to curb freedom of journalists and media.

The petitioner prayed to the court to declare the defamation law null and void and stop its implementation till a final decision on the petition.

ACTING PUNJAB GOVERNOR SIGNS DEFAMATION BILL

Earlier, the Governor House confirmed signing the Defamation Bill by Acting Punjab Governor Malik Ahmed Khan.

A summary to the effect has been sent to the Ministry of Law for its gazette notification. After issuance of the notification, the defamation law will formally come into force in Punjab and will be applicable on every citizen.

The Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 was passed by the Punjab Assembly last month, which was sent to Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider for approval.

The governor refused to sign the bill while expressing some reservations. After that the Punjab government held a meeting with the governor, which bore no result.

According to sources, after the meeting with the governor, the PML-N leaders contacted President Asif Ali Zardari who advised the governor to go on leave.

Governor Haider went on leave from June 6 to 12 after which Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan assumed the charge as acting governor and signed the bill the very next day (June 7).

WHAT IS PUNJAB DEFAMATION BILL 2024

The Defamation Bill 2024, which was presented by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, was passed by the Punjab Assembly on May 20 amid protests by the opposition and journalists.

“Subject to the provisions of this Act and any other law for the time being in force, defamation shall be a civil wrong and the person defamed may initiate an action under this Act without proof of actual damage or loss and, where defamation is proved, general damages shall be presumed to have been suffered by the person defamed,” reads the bill.

The bill will also apply to fake news spread through YouTube and social media platforms. Under the law, tribunals will be set up to hear the defamation cases. The tribunals will be bound to decide the case within six months.

According to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led Punjab government, the bill deals with misinformation on social media platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, allowing defamation cases to be filed against those peddling fake news.

The defamation bill proposes fines up to Rs3 million for spreading fake news and special tribunals to hear defamation cases, with quick verdicts expected. The bill further specifies that the high court will handle cases involving allegations against individuals holding constitutional posts.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bhachar said the Defamation Bill 2024 was a “black law”.

He made the remarks after all the amendments proposed by the opposition benches were rejected by the House. During the Punjab Assembly session, the lawmakers from the opposition benches made a noisy protest and tore copies of the bill.

Journalist leaders were of the view that the government stabbed them in the back after holding negotiation over the bill.

Courtesy: Dunya news