Punjab extends summer holidays for schools

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In response to the ongoing heatwave across Punjab, the provincial government has decided to extend summer vacations for both public and private schools.

Students will now return to classrooms on September 1, as confirmed by the School Education Department.

Holidays extended to protect students

The decision comes amid rising concerns over high temperatures and their health impact on children. According to the school education secretary, a formal notification regarding the extension of school holidays will be issued soon.

Initially scheduled to reopen earlier, schools will now remain closed throughout August to ensure student safety. The government said the move is in line with health advisories and feedback from parents and school administrators.

Applies to all govt and private institutions

The extended break will apply uniformly across Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and other districts.