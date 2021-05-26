Punjab finalizes schedule for matric and intermediate examinations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Department of Higher Education has finalized the schedule of matriculation and intermediate examinations, on Wednesday.

The examinations of class 12th in all boards of the province will start from June 26 examinations.

The education authorities have decided to hold the examinations of matriculation class after 16 days of the 12th class.

It is expected that PHED will release the datesheet of the grade 12 and matriculation within two days.

However, it has been reported that examinations for class ninth and class eleventh will be conducted in September.