Punjab government and opposition agreed on Nasir Mahmood Khosa’s name for CM Punjab.

F.P.Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government and opposition leader on Monday agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the care taker Chief Minister Punjab.

Talking to media in Lahore the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mahmood-ur-Rasheed announce the name of Khosa’s for the Punjab CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif later said consensus had been reached on the candidate, who is a former chief secretary. He praised the Khosa’s personality.

Earlier today, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was named the caretaker prime minister.

The premier and opposition leader had reached a breakthrough in the meeting held today (May 28) to finalize the caretaker premier.

Advertisements