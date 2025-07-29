Punjab government bans smoking in all parks, gardens

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has officially declared all gardens and public parks across the province as no-smoking zones, banning the use and sale of cigarettes, vapes, and other tobacco products in areas managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs).

According to a letter issued by the Housing and Public Health Engineering Department, the ban will be strictly enforced in all parks under PHAs. The directive also prohibits the sale of tobacco products in public park canteens and nearby areas.

Authorities have been instructed to install no-smoking awareness boards at prominent locations, including park entrances and exits, to ensure public awareness of the decision. Furthermore, notices will be issued to canteens regarding the ban on tobacco product sales.

Park security staff and management teams have been tasked with monitoring the implementation of the ban and ensuring compliance.

The move aims to protect children and the younger generation from exposure to smoking and encourage healthier public spaces, said Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal.

“It is our responsibility to provide a safe and healthy environment for families and sports enthusiasts who visit these gardens,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to make parks across Punjab more attractive and sustainable on the instructions of the Punjab CM.