Punjab governor in Karachi calls for peace in Afghanistan

KARACHI (PPI): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday urged the international community to play an effective role for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan and implementation of UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for bringing sustainable peace in the region.

He expressed these views while speaking to media persons along with the Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at latter’s redidence. PTI members of Sindh Assembly were also present on the occasion.

Mr Sarwar said that Afghanistan was going through rapid changes, and Pakistan since the first day had a clear policy of non-intervention in internal affairs of any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated 18 years ago that war was not a solution to Afghan issue and dialogue among all the stakeholders was the only way to reach at a sustainable solution, Sarwar said adding that he, as a then member of British Parliament, also opposed the invasion of Afghanistan and stressed on peaceful solution.

He appealed to the international community to play an effective role in that regard as peace and stability in Afghanistan was in greater interest of Afghanistan and peace in Pakistan, the region and the entire world.

Highlighting the plight of people of occupied Kashmir, Sarwar reiterated the commitment that Pakistan would keep raising voice against oppressive and barbaric actions of occupying forces over innocent people of the valley. He stressed on the international community to ensure implementation on United Nation’s resolution on Jammu and Kashmir and granting right of self-determination to Kashmiri people so that they could be saved from atrocities of occupying Indian forces and decide their own future.

He said that PTI government was focused on strengthening economy as it was evident that strong economy was imperative for sovereign foreign policy and ensuring relief to masses. He observed that due to prudent measures of federal government during COVID-19 situation, Pakistan’s economy showed positive indicators.

Despite economic pressures, Pakistan’s exports has increased from $20 billion to $25 billion while current account deficit that was $20 billion when PTI assumed the power had lowered to $ 2 billion, he informed. Federal government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to people of Karachi as well, he added.

Replying to a query about election reforms, the Pubjab governor said that election reforms were a complex issue and all political parties needed to sit together, discuss in detail and reach at a solution with consensus of all the political parties and civil society.

It was observed that after every election, defeated parties made hue and cry of rigging and irregularities so we required a foolproof electoral system that could bring an end to such practices, he opined. On another question he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Usman Bozdar as CM Punjab and he got vote of confidence from PTI and allied parties in the assembly. He would keep serving as chief minister until he enjoys confidence of majority of the assembly, he remarked.

Haleem speaking on the occasion welcomed the Punjab Governor and said that Chaudhry Sarwar earned laurels for the country in the world. He also lauded his proactive role in provision of humanitarian assistance to people of Sindh after flood the previous year. Haleem said that governor Punjab was also working on provision of clean drinkable water in Sindh and Baluchistan.