Punjab govt add 4 more members in cabinet

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab government on Wednesday decided to add four more members to the Punjab Cabinet. According to details, the acting members of the Assembly will be represented in the decision to include new ministers in the Punjab cabinet on the issue of expansion.

Constitutionally, the number of ministers in the Punjab cabinet can be 41. There are 37 members in Punjab cabinet currently while according to the Act 6 of Article-130, the total number of cabinet minister could not be greater than 11. Out of 371 houses of the Punjab Assembly, 41 ministers can be constitutionally appointed. After the approval of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister will nominate the new ministers.