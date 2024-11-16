Punjab Govt bans entry of heavy vehicles in Lahore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Amid alarming rise in smog in the provincial capital, Punjab Government has banned the entry of heavy and smoke emitting vehicles in the City on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Punjab government imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy transport in Lahore. Even today any type of heavy traffic, loader tractor trolley will not be allowed to enter the city.

To ensure the ban, under the supervision of DSPs, personnel have been deployed at 12 entrances and exits of the city. Heavy traffic, dilapidated condition, extremely dangerous black smoke and vehicles without fitness certificate are not allowed. Exempted from the ban, petrol, medicines, food and passenger vehicles will be allowed to enter after checking, said CTO Amara Athar.

She said the implementation of the ban will be 100% ensured, transporters should follow government orders for smog prevention and healthy air.

Amara Athar said, “We all have to work together to eliminate environmental pollution. Heavy crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles by Lahore Traffic Police is also going on”.

CTO Lahore said daily fines of 60 lakhs and hundreds of vehicles which emit smoke are being closed.