Punjab govt decides to introduce ration cards, fair price shops
/ October 27, 2019
F.P. Report
LAHORE: Punjab government on Sunday has decided to introduce ration cards and establish fair price shops for relief of the general masses.
According to details, Punjab Industries, Commerce and Investment Department has given briefing to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the idea to reduce inflation in the province.
The premier has approved the plan and directed to implement it for the well-being of the nation.